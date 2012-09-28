UPDATE 4-Colombia holds rates citing solid growth; to buy dollars

* Central bank to buy at least $3 billion through end March

* Central bank chief confirmed for a third term

* GDP growth could be above 4 percent in 2012

By Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady on Friday as above-forecast second-quarter economic growth and relatively good international commodity prices gave policymakers room to pause rate cuts.

The bank held its overnight lending rate at 4.75 percent, as expected, after policymakers cut borrowing costs at the last two meetings to shield Latin America’s fourth-largest economy from slipping demand for exports like coal and oil.

It also pledged to extend daily dollar purchases to keep a lid on the peso, which officials fear could come under pressure if another round of asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks pushes a flood of capital into emerging economies.

In a majority decision, the central bank moderated to some extent its language on risks to Colombia’s economy from abroad, saying there was only a “small weakening” of the world economy and the U.S. economy was growing at a moderate pace.

The bank said that second-quarter gross domestic product exceeded its expectations due to higher-than-forecast growth in domestic demand. It saw chances that 2012 growth would come in above 4 percent.

“For all 2012, it is likely that economic growth is higher than the midpoint of the estimated range (between 3 percent and 5 percent),” said central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe, who was confirmed for a third term on Friday.

“International prices of commodities declined but remain high. Consequently, the terms of trade of Colombia remain high and stimulate national income.”

In a Reuters poll on Monday, 19 out of 30 analysts believed the monetary authority would keep rates steady at 4.75 percent. Eleven experts thought that policymakers would lower the rate 25 basis points.

Colombia’s economy grew 1.6 percent in the second quarter versus 0.2 percent in the first quarter helped by strong expansion in the construction sector, with an annualized growth rate of 4.9 percent.

The monetary authority said that expansion in the third quarter would likely be less than in the second.

Other major regional economies such as Mexico and Chile have held rates steady since early this year as they gauge the fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

Brazil, on the other hand, has made a string of rate cuts since late 2011 to counter a sharp domestic slowdown in Latin America’s largest economy.

Some analysts who had expected a rate cut believed that poor industrial production data and retail sales in July as well as the weak world economy would spur the bank to take more action to boost growth in Colombia.

“The statement remains the same as the last one, with a balanced tone; what stands out is the issue of second-quarter GDP without commenting in detail on the July data,” said Camilo Perez, head of economic research at Banco de Bogota.

PESO EYED

Strong economic growth and improved security have helped the Andean country attract record foreign investment over the last decade, which has helped push up the value of the peso currency.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said the central bank should consider cutting rates to discourage destabilizing capital flows as a result of the Fed’s ‘QE3’ stimulus.

Colombia’s peso has firmed 7.4 percent so far this year, making it the world’s third-strongest gaining of the 152 world currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters. The peso closed on Friday at 1,800.30 against the U.S. dollar.

In an effort to stem the appreciation, the monetary authority said that it would buy at least $3 billion in the foreign exchange market from Oct. 1 through March 29, 2013.

It will use auctions of at least $20 million daily.

The government also plans to purchase at least $500 million in the rest of 2012, said Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas.

Colombia’s central bank had already been buying at least $20 million daily on the spot market in a program that was set to expire in early November.

“(The central bank) knows very well that in order to weaken the currency, dollar purchases need to be extended,” said Benito Berber of Nomura Securities in a note.

“The line in the sand remains 1,800 and authorities are adamant to push the USD/COP above it. This policy is now more credible than in the past given that (the central bank) now has the instruments to mop up excess liquidity if needed.”