10 months ago
Colombia's cenbank to bring forward policy meeting to Friday from Monday
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 10 months ago

Colombia's cenbank to bring forward policy meeting to Friday from Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank will hold its monetary policy meeting from 3 p.m. EST instead of Monday due to scheduling difficulties for Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas, the bank said on Friday.

The seven-member board will probably maintain the lending rate at 7.75 percent for a third month after raising it 325 basis points over the course of a year to ease inflationary pressure.

Cardenas represents the government on the board.

Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

