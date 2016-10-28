Colombia's cenbank to bring forward policy meeting to Friday from Monday

BOGOTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank will hold its monetary policy meeting from 3 p.m. EST instead of Monday due to scheduling difficulties for Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas, the bank said on Friday.

The seven-member board will probably maintain the lending rate at 7.75 percent for a third month after raising it 325 basis points over the course of a year to ease inflationary pressure.

Cardenas represents the government on the board.