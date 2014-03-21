UPDATE 1-Colombia holds interest rate again, extends dollar purchases

(Adds central bank comment)

BOGOTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank on Friday held its benchmark lending rate unchanged for a twelfth straight month, as expected, as the board seeks to maintain monetary stimulus while inflation remains benign.

The bank’s seven-member policymaking board also decided to extend its dollar purchases which were due to end this month, and buy up to $1 billion through June, director Jose Dario Uribe said.

The board maintained borrowing costs at 3.25 percent, as forecast by all 28 analysts in a Reuters survey earlier this week.

In its decsion statement, the bank said economic growth accelerated in the second half of 2013 and inflation continued to rise in February.

“Interest rates remain at levels that stimulate aggregate spending and hopefully allow (gross domestic) product in 2014 to approach the productive capacity of the economy as inflation converges towards the 3 percent target,” the bank said.

Colombia’s inflation rate remains below the bottom rung of the bank’s 2 to 4 percent target range, even though economic growth has started to pick up.