BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s is unlikely to revise Colombia’s long-term sovereign rating outlook this year, the rating agency’s managing director for Latin America told reporters on Thursday.

“I see it as difficult this year,” Victor Herrera said.

“But, I think that in the rest of the year, depending on the information, one should be able to give a more certain opinion about an improvement.” (Reporting By Eduardo Garcia)