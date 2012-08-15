FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

RPT-S&P revises Colombia outlook to positive, ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday revised its outlook on Colombia’s sovereign ratings to positive from stable, affirming the country’s investment grade seal at the same time.

“Effective implementation of fiscal reforms could improve Colombia’s financial profile by reducing its debt and interest burdens,” S&P said in a statement.

The agency also affirmed the BBB-minus rating on Colombia’s long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating.

Moody’s Investors Service rates Colombia Baa3 with a stable outlook; Fitch rates Colombia BBB-minus with a stable outlook.

