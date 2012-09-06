FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's FARC rebels to ask government for ceasefire
September 6, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Colombia's FARC rebels to ask government for ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Colombia’s leftist FARC rebels said on Thursday they will seek a ceasefire at the start of peace talks with the government aimed at ending half a century of war.

“We’re going to propose a ceasefire immediately when we sit at the table,” said Mauricio Jaramillo, a senior rebel commander at a press conference in Havana.

The rebels said the talks, the first since a failed attempt at peace a decade ago, were set to begin on Oct. 8 in Norway. Afterwards, they will move to Cuba, officials have said.

