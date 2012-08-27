FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-UPDATE 1-Colombia and FARC rebels agree to peace talks - Telesur
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Colombia and FARC rebels agree to peace talks - Telesur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Colombia’s government and leftist FARC rebels have signed an agreement to begin peace talks during a meeting in Cuba, regional media network Telesur reported on Monday.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC, have fought successive governments for almost half a century.

The government on Monday denied the Telesur report.

Rumors have been rife for months that a deal with the FARC was on the cards. Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe has been active on his Twitter account detailing the talks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.