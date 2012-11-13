FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia, FARC peace talks delayed until Monday
November 13, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

Colombia, FARC peace talks delayed until Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Peace talks between the Colombian government and FARC rebels in Cuba will be delayed until Monday so both sides can work on “technical details,” according to a joint statement sent by the president’s office on Tuesday.

The talks had been set to begin on Thursday.

They are the latest in a long history of attempts to resolve a five-decade war that has left tens of thousands dead and millions more displaced since the founding of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
