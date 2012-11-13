Colombia, FARC peace talks delayed until Monday

BOGOTA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Peace talks between the Colombian government and FARC rebels in Cuba will be delayed until Monday so both sides can work on “technical details,” according to a joint statement sent by the president’s office on Tuesday.

The talks had been set to begin on Thursday.

They are the latest in a long history of attempts to resolve a five-decade war that has left tens of thousands dead and millions more displaced since the founding of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.