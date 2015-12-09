FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia's FARC rebels free soldier captured while vacationing
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 9, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

Colombia's FARC rebels free soldier captured while vacationing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Colombia’s FARC rebels released a soldier, who was captured while he was on vacation in the country’s southern jungles, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday, an incident that violated the group’s unilateral ceasefire.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) freed Jesus Rojas in Caqueta province, where he was kidnapped 14 days ago while visiting family. The Marxist guerrilla group had accused him of spying.

The Colombian government and the FARC have been engaged since late 2012 in peace talks taking place in Cuba aimed at ending a five-decade war that has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions.

President Juan Manuel Santos has said he wants a peace accord signed by March 23, and has shown willingness to call a bilateral ceasefire as soon as this year. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.