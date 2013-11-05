FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia ELN rebels demand Chilean timber company leaves country
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2013 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

Colombia ELN rebels demand Chilean timber company leaves country

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Colombia’s ELN rebels are demanding that a Chilean timber company abandon its operations in the Andean nation, although the leftist group still plans to free one of the firm’s local contractors held captive for 15 months.

Compania Agricola La Sierra “should leave the country, like the Canadian mining company Braeval Mining Company” the ELN said in a statement on its website. It also said it would release Andres Montes Ceballos, an Agricola La Sierra engineer it kidnapped in July 2012.

A Braeval contractor held by the ELN for seven months was freed in August, meeting one of the demands by President Juan Manuel Santos made to enable the start of peace talks with the insurgent group.

Braeval said in July it would suspend operations in Colombia, however, it did not tie its decision to the kidnapping.

The ELN, the smaller of two guerrilla groups fighting the government for the last 50 years, regularly attacks energy infrastructure in the country’s northeast.

“The Chilean multinational should recognize the negative impact of its investment,” the statement said, “policies which guarantee profits for foreigners to the detriment of our national sovereignty.”

Agricola La Sierra declined to comment on the ELN demand.

On Monday, the ELN released three Colombian oil workers held for 55 days in the northeastern border province of Arauca.

The ELN has battled a dozen governments since it was founded in 1964 and is considered a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.

Inspired by the Cuban revolution and established by radical Catholic priests, the ELN is now believed to have about 3,000 fighters. It has sought peace before, holding talks with the Colombian government in Cuba and Venezuela between 2002 and 2007. Experts say there was a lack of will on both sides to agree a final peace plan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.