FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia gov't, rebels to announce progress from peace talks
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

Colombia gov't, rebels to announce progress from peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Colombia’s government and FARC guerrillas on Wednesday will announce a partial agreement on the rebel group’s future role in politics, one of the thorniest issues in peace talks being held in Cuba, a source from Colombia’s High Commission for Peace said.

The FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, and its smaller counterpart, the ELN, or National Liberation Army, have been fighting the government for five decades after starting as peasant movements seeking land reform. The conflict has killed more than 200,000 people.

An official announcement of the partial agreement is to be made at 11:00 a.m. local time (1600 GMT), the source said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.