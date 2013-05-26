FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia, FARC rebels reach agreement on agrarian reform
May 26, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 4 years

Colombia, FARC rebels reach agreement on agrarian reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA, May 26 (Reuters) - Colombia and the Marxist-led FARC rebels have reached agreement on the critical issue of agrarian reform, the two sides said on Sunday in what appeared to be a significant step forward for the peace process aimed at ending their long war.

They said the accord called for the economic and social development of rural areas and providing land to the people living there, which addresses one of the main issues that led the FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, to form in 1964 as a communist agrarian reform movement and launch its insurgency. (Reporting By Jeff Franks; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
