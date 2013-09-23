FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pay deal ends construction worker strike at Colombia refinery
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 3:59 PM / 4 years ago

Pay deal ends construction worker strike at Colombia refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Construction workers were due to return to work at Colombia’s Cartagena oil refinery later on Monday after agreeing to a pay increase, their union said, a deal that ends a three-day strike that did not affect refining operations.

U.S.-listed CB&I, or Chicago Bridge and Iron Co, a third-party contractor in charge of a $6.47 billion expansion of the refinery that will more than double its processing capacity, will increase wages between 40 and 100 percent, said Rodolgo Vecino, head of the USO oil industry labor union.

The refinery, fully-owned by Colombia’s state-run oil company Ecopetrol will raise refining capacity on completion of the project in 2015, to 165,000 barrels per day from 80,000 as Colombia’s crude output creeps up.

