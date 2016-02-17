Colombia's police chief resigns amid male sex ring probe

BOGOTA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Colombia’s national police chief resigned on Wednesday, a day after the investigator general said he would investigate whether he was involved in the creation of a male prostitution ring that allegedly served lawmakers and was aided by police officials.

Rodolfo Palomino is also being investigated for alleged illicit enrichment and illegally wire tapping journalists’ telephones. Palomino has previously been accused by police officers of propositioning them for sex, which he denies.

Palomino said in a statement he read aloud that he would present his resignation to President Juan Manuel Santos “with the absolute knowledge of my innocence of the charges that have been laid against me.”

Investigator General Alejandro Ordonez, whose role is to look into misconduct by public officials, annpunced the inquiry on Tuesday. The ring allegedly operated between 2004 and 2008.

Palomino has called the allegations “reckless” and aimed at discrediting the police force. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Frances Kerry)