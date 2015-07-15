FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Retailer Sodimac Colombia to raise investment 46.7 pct this year
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 15, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Retailer Sodimac Colombia to raise investment 46.7 pct this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Home supply chain Sodimac Colombia, partly owned by Chilean retailer Falabella, will increase 2015 investment by 46.7 percent from the year before as it plans to open and remodel stores, a company official said on Wednesday.

Investment will rise to 220 billion pesos ($81.8 million) from 150 billion in 2014, Miguel Pardo, the company’s general manager, told journalists.

Local conglomerate Corona owes 51 percent of Sodimac Colombia, while Falabella controls the remaining 49 percent. Sales in Colombia were up 10.7 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, he added.

Besides Colombia and Chile, Sodimac also operates in Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

$1 = 2,688.20 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.