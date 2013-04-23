FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's Sura buys 50 pct stake in BBVA Peru pension fund
April 23, 2013 / 4:47 PM / in 4 years

Colombia's Sura buys 50 pct stake in BBVA Peru pension fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, April 23 (Reuters) - Colombian financial services Grupo Sura has bought a 50 percent stake in the Peruvian pension fund BBVA Horizonte for $514 million, the company said on Tuesday.

Horizonte manages about $9 billion of deposits in Peru’s private pension fund system and operates as an arm of BBVA Continental, one of Peru’s top banks.

BBVA Continental is owned by Peru’s Grupo Brescia and Spain’s BBVA.

Grupo Sura said it made the acquisition with Profuturo AFP as its strategic partner. Profuturo AFP a pension fund controlled by Scotiabank Peru. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, writing by Eduardo Garcia)

