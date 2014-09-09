CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Colombia proposes increasing tax on wealth to 2.25 pct

(Corrects phrase ‘capital gains tax’ to ‘wealth tax’ in first paragraph)

By Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Colombia’s government is proposing to raise its tax on wealth and extend a financial transactions tax, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Monday, to finance government spending in 2015.

Cardenas said the proposal to raise the tax to 2.25 percent from 1.5 percent would apply from January next year and require the approval of Congress. President Juan Manuel Santos’s majority backing in Congress makes approval likely.

“With these taxes, we will raise 12.5 trillion pesos ($6.43 billion) which is what we need to complete financing for the budget that we’ll present to the Congress,” Cardenas said.

The draft budget for next year foresees spending of 216.2 trillion pesos that will require a fiscal deficit equivalent to 1 percent of GDP, in part due to a drop in government revenue from lower oil output this year.

The tax increase would be applied on wealth of 750 million pesos or more, Cardenas said, down from 1 billion now.

The tax would start at 0.4 percent for assets totalling up to 3 billion pesos as calculated on Jan. 1 each year, then 1.1 percent up to 5 billion pesos, the vice minister of finance, Andres Escobar, told reporters on Monday evening.

Between 5 billion and 8 billion pesos, a 2 percent rate would apply, followed by a top-tier 2.25 percent rate on larger amounts. Deductions would be made for investments in property and certain financial assets such as stocks.

The sliding scale tax would be applied in tranches meaning for example, an individual or company with 10 billion pesos assets would pay the minimum rate on the first 3 billion, then the 1.1 percent and 2.25 percent rates on the rest.

Cardenas said Colombian individuals and companies with assets abroad will have to pay taxes and he said the government was considering raising sales tax paid by consumers though no decision had been taken yet.

Cardenas said that the government was still proposing to extend a tax of 4 pesos per 1,000 on financial transactions, which is charged on withdrawals from bank accounts and other operations and was first introduced in 1998.

Colombia’s government has been concerned about the impact on finances this year of falling output of its biggest export, oil. Attacks in 2014 on oil industry infrastructure have shut some pipelines for longer than usual.

The Andean nation’s economy has been accelerating nonetheless and the official target for expansion in 2014 is 4.7 percent. Coal production in the world’s fourth-biggest exporter is expected to rebound after turmoil in the sector last year and the coffee harvest is expected to be large.