Colombia tax income up 10.9 pct in January, still unaffected by oil fall
#Market News
March 3, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Colombia tax income up 10.9 pct in January, still unaffected by oil fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, March 3 (Reuters) - Tax collection in Colombia rose 10.9 percent in January compared to the same month a year earlier and appears to be as yet unaffected by the global fall in crude prices, the head of the tax agency said late on Monday.

The Andean country collected 13.2 trillion pesos ($5.2 billion) during the first month of the year, compared with 11.9 trillion pesos in 2014, Santiago Rojas, the head of the DIAN tax and customs agency, said.

“Growth in January was satisfactory, but the impact of the fall in oil income will begin to be felt in February,” Rojas told Reuters.

The government hopes to collect 124.1 trillion pesos in tax this year, a 10 percent increase from the 112.9 trillion paid in during 2014.

$1 = 2,522.03 Colombian pesos Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
