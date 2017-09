BOGOTA, April 8 (Reuters) - Colombia’s tax revenue in the first quarter of 2014 rose 19 percent from the same period last year to 27.35 trillion pesos ($14.24 billion), Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Tuesday, helped by higher rates of employment and consumption.

The Andean nation’s economy grew 4.3 percent in 2013, one of the fastest rates in Latin America.