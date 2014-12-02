Colombia fines mobile operators over shoddy customer service

BOGOTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Colombia’s telecommunications regulator fined nine mobile phone companies a total of $19.8 million (44 billion pesos) for delays in attending to customers in stores and on help lines, the watchdog said on Tuesday.

“Delays in attending to customers, in stores as well as call centers, affected 7 million users at the different operators during 13 months from September 2012 to September 2013,” the commerce and industry regulator said.

Operator Tigo, owned by Millicom International Cellular SA , was fined the most at $8 million (18 billion pesos). Also fined were Colombia’s UNE, Claro Comunicaciones SA owned by Mexico’s America Movil SAB de CV and Movistar, a subsidiary of Spain’s Telefonica SA, among others.

There are 51.5 million cell phone subscriptions in Colombia - more than one per citizen.