Attack on pipeline cuts off Colombia gas exports to Venezuela
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 6:32 PM / 4 years ago

Attack on pipeline cuts off Colombia gas exports to Venezuela

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A bomb attack on a gas pipeline in eastern Colombia has cut off 150 million cubic feet of exports to neighboring Venezuela, the police said on Wednesday, the latest in a run of attacks on the country’s oil infrastructure blamed on leftist guerrillas.

The Antonio Ricaurte pipeline carries gas from the Ballenas field operated by Chevron and Colombia’s state-run oil company Ecopetrol to western Venezuela. Police blamed the attack, which took place on a stretch of the pipeline in the south Colombian province of La Guajira, on FARC rebels.

The 202 km (miles) 26-inch diameter pipeline, owned by Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA, crosses 88.5 km of Colombian territory with the rest located in Venezuela. It cost $335 million to build and has capacity to transport 500 million cubic feet of gas daily.

Ecopetrol reported on Monday that the country’s No. 2 oil pipeline, the Cano Limon-Covenas, had been temporarily shut down after three bomb attacks then reported on Tuesday other attacks that affected other smaller oil and gas pipelines.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
