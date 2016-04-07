BRIEF-Colonial to cut allocations on two cycles for inspections

HOUSTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline will reduce allocations for space on its main gasoline line by 20 percent for the next two lifting cycles to conduct integrity inspections, the company said.

* Colonial, the largest refined products pipeline system in the United States that links the U.S. Gulf Coast with the Northeast, said in early March that the company planned to step up inspections and repair practices that would, at times, affect system capacity.

* The system has been full for nearly four years and routinely allocates space while the number of shippers has increased 50 percent.

* The reduced allocations will affect Cycles 22 and 23, which will be scheduled to move on Line 1, the main gasoline line, on April 14 and April 20. Shipments that move during those cycles will be smaller than usual. (Reporting By Kristen Hays)