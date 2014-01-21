FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Colonial shareholders approve Villar Mir restructuring plan
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Colonial shareholders approve Villar Mir restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Spain’s debt-laden Colonial on Tuesday approved a restructuring plan that will see domestic holding company Villar Mir invest in the property developer, trumping a plan by Canada’s Brookfield to recapitalise the group.

The Villar Mir group, a family-owned company controlled by the chairman of Spanish builder OHL, and two other investment groups from South America and Andorra will invest 500 million euros in Colonial.

The plan involves first reducing capital, cutting the value of Colonial’s shares to 0.25 euros per share, and then offering shareholders a chance to participate in a 1 billion euro rights issue. (Reporting by Braden Phillips, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.