FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Villar Mir buys 19.3 pct of Colonial
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2014 / 5:42 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Villar Mir buys 19.3 pct of Colonial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s family-owned Villar Mir group said on Monday it has purchased 19.33 percent of bank-owned real estate company Colonial from Royal Bank of Scotland, at a price of 1 euro per share, for a total investment of 44 million euros.

Villar Mir, controlled by the chairman of Spanish builder OHL, agreed earlier this month to invest 300 million euros in Colonial. It was not clear whether the 44 million euros are part of this larger investment.

Peruvian and Andorran investors have also pledged major investments in Colonial if its board approves a debt restructuring and recapitalisation plan at an extraordinary shareholder meeting scheduled for Jan. 21. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.