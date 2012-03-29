FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Colonial Holdings completes A$1 bln notes offer
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Colonial Holdings completes A$1 bln notes offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

SYDNEY, March 29 (Reuters) - Colonial Holding Company, a unit of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said on Thursday it had raised A$1 billion ($1.04 billion) in subordinated notes, double the offer size due to strong interest during book-building.

The notes are priced at 325 basis points over three month BBSW, with a first call date in March 2017 and a final maturity in March 2037.

Proceeds of the offer will be used to refinance existing debt of the Colonial Group. ($1 = 0.9637 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by John Mair)

