UPDATE 1-Colonial Pipeline gets long-term volume commitments

HOUSTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the main artery for shipping U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline and diesel to the East Coast, received long-term shipping commitments from most customers in its first-ever offer of discounted rates in exchange for such contracts, the company said on Tuesday.

The pipeline started a so-called “open season” last month to gauge shipper interest in committing to contracts of up to 10 years to ship volumes on its main gasoline and distillate pipelines.

Shippers who signed up get a discount on rates they pay to ship, beginning in 2014.

Mark Huff, Colonial’s director of business development, said customers representing about 75 percent of volumes shipped signed up. The 45-day open season ended on Monday.

The offer was a first for Colonial, which had not required shippers to sign long-term contracts. And the pipeline was not short volumes, as its main gasoline and distillate lines have allocated space on nearly every five-day lifting cycle for more than two years because they’ve been full.

Colonial also has expanded the main lines to handle more volumes. The company said in September that the trade of discounts for long-term commitments was to ensure volumes remain steady.