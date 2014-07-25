Spain's Colonial says bid for Realia unit worth 650 mln euros

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Spanish property company Colonial said on Friday it has presented a 650 million euro ($874 million) non-binding offer for the Realia Patrimonio unit of debt-burdened real estate peer Realia.

In a regulatory filing, Colonial said the offer for the unit, which manages and leases offices and retail centers, is subject to a series of conditions, including the sale of certain non-strategic assets and obtaining financing. ($1 = 0.7435 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)