Sunoco can send, receive products from Eagle Point

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Sunoco Inc Eagle Point terminal in southern New Jersey will now be able to send and receive refined products like gasoline and diesel from the Colonial Pipeline, the companies said on Tuesday.

The 5.5 mile line will ship products from the Colonial Pipeline to Eagle Point to serve the Philadelphia and South Jersey markets. It will also have the capability to ship products from Eagle Point back onto Colonial to serve Northeastern markets further North.

Eagle Point, a 145,000 bpd Sunoco refinery closed in 2009, was turned into a terminal and bought by Sunoco Logistics in 2011.

Since then the company has expanded refined products and crude oil storage at the facility, which now has 3 million barrels of active storage, 2 million barrels of additional storage returning to service in 2012, and still more storage capacity available to return to service.