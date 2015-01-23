FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Colony Capital hires ex-TPG Capital partner to lead international investments
#Funds News
January 23, 2015

MOVES-Colony Capital hires ex-TPG Capital partner to lead international investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Investment firm Colony Capital LLC named former TPG Capital partner Philippe Costeletos as chairman of international (non-US) investing.

Costeletos, 49, will mainly be responsible for identifying new investments outside the United States, while also playing a major role in the firm’s worldwide strategy and operations.

Based in London, Costeletos will report to Thomas Barrack, Colony Capital’s founder and chairman.

As partner at TPG Capital, Costeletos served as head of TPG Capital in Europe and has also worked with Investcorp, JP Morgan Capital and Morgan Stanley .

Colony Capital, founded in 1991, has invested $60 billion in over 37,000 loans/assets through various corporate, portfolio and complex property transactions. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
