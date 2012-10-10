Coloplast to pay out extraordinary dividend if doesn't make buy

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast will pay out an extraordinary dividend if it does not make an acquisition by next year, its chief executive Lars Rasmussen said on Wednesday.

“If we haven’t found any acquisition opportunities by then (next year), then we will pay back extraordinary dividends to the shareholders because we have too much cash,” he said on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.

He added that the company, which makes products ranging from urine bags to wound dressings, expected its EBIT margin growth to slow to 0.5 to 1 percentage points over the next two to three years. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)