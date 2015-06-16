FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coloplast lowers full-year guidance, shares fall 10 pct
June 16, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Coloplast lowers full-year guidance, shares fall 10 pct

COPENHAGEN, June 16 (Reuters) - Danish medical equipment maker Coloplast has lowered its guidance for its 2014/15 due to “challenges” in its British homecare business and a lower activity in its U.S. chronic care business, it said on Tuesday.

The company now expects revenues to grow 7 percent organically and 12 percent in Danish crowns compared to an earlier forecast of 8-9 percent and 13-14 percent respectively.

The earnings before interest and tax margin is now seen at 32 percent, down from 34 percent.

Shares in Coloplast traded as much as 12 percent lower after the announcement, underperforming a 1.5 percent fall in the Danish benchmark index OMXC20CAP (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

