Coloplast aims to boost sales 7-10 pct/year in next 3-5 years

COPENHAGEN, June 4 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast aims to increase sales by 7 to 10 percent per year over the next three to five years, the company said in a strategy update on Wednesday ahead of a presentation to investors and the media.

It also forecast an expansion of its operating margin by 0.5 to 1.0 percentage points per year over the next three to five years.

The group, which sells products ranging from ostomy and urine bags to wound dressings, previously had a goal of delivering profitability in line with the best performing med-tech companies and to outgrow the market. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jane Baird)