Coloplast nudges up margin view, Q2 beats forecast
April 26, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Coloplast nudges up margin view, Q2 beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 26 (Reuters) - Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast on Thursday raised its expectations for its full-year core profit margin, after secon-quarter operating profits rose 34 percent and beat forecasts.

The company raised its full-year EBIT margin guidance to 28 percent from previously around 27 percent.

It repeated an organic revenue growth target of 6 percent in the 2011/2012 financial year which runs to end-September.

Second-quarter operating profit rose to 770 million Danish crowns ($136.45 million) from 575 million a year earlier, beating an average 726 million crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 5.6430 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

