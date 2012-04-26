FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coloplast CEO eyes growth outside Europe
April 26, 2012

Coloplast CEO eyes growth outside Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 26 (Reuters) - Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast on Thursday raised its expectations for its full-year core profit margin and said future growth in its Wound and Skin care division would come from markets outside Europe.

“It is part of the strategy that Wound and Skin care must see more growth, and that will come from outside Europe,” Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen told Reuters.

The division recorded a modest 2.4 percent growth in the second quarter of the 2011/12 financial year. ($1 = 5.6430 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

