REFILE-UPDATE 2-Coloplast nudges up year profit forecast

* Q2 EBIT 770 mln DKK vs 726 mln forecast

* Company raises EBIT margin outlook slightly

* Board approves new strategy for future growth

* Shares rise 3.8 percent in negative wider market

COPENHAGEN, April 26 (Reuters) - Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast nudged up its full-year operating profit forecast on Thursday after second-quarter profits beat forecasts and said it would invest up to 1 billion crowns ($177 million) in future growth.

The maker of healthcare products ranging from urine bags to wound dressings raised the forecast for its margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to about 28 percent from 27 percent, and kept its organic revenue growth forecast of 6 percent for the financial year which runs to end-September.

Analysts had expected a cut in the outlook after first-quarter results in February failed to meet forecasts.

Shares in Coloplast were up 3.8 percent by 1250 GMT after initially jumping about 5 percent after the report, against a 0.8 percent fall in the Copenhagen benchmark index.

“Coloplast chose, surprisingly, not to cut its outlook for organic revenue growth in 2011/12,” Jyske Bank analyst Frank Andersen said.

“We had expected that Coloplast would downgrade as a result of challenges in southern Europe,” Andersen said.

The board of directors approved on Thursday an updated strategy for the next three to five years which aimed to accelerate growth, with a new focus on growing in markets outside Europe, Coloplast said in a statement.

“We have over the past four years improved the company’s profitability significantly which means that we are now ready to invest up to 1 billion crowns in growth during the next five years while maintaining earnings in line with the best in the market,” Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen said in the statement.

Future investments would aim to maintain and strengthen Coloplast’s position as market leader in Europe, strengthen growth in developed markets outside Europe, such as the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia, and boost expansion into new markets including China, it said.

“Coloplast’s long-term financial ambition is to outgrow the market while achieving earnings margins that are in line with the best performing med-tech companies,” it said.

BEATING FORECASTS

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 34 percent to 770 million crowns ($137 million) in the three months to end-March from 575 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The result exceeded an average 726 million crowns forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts.

“The second quarter developed strongly ... not least Wound and Skin Care, which grew organically for the first time in several quarters,” said Sydbank analyst Soren Hansen.

The division’s sales grew 2.4 percent in the quarter.

Future growth in the Wound and Skin care division would come from markets outside Europe, Rasmussen said.

The company said its EBIT margin in the second quarter rose to 29 percent from 23 percent a year earlier.

Revenue grew to 2.69 billion crowns in the second quarter from 2.46 billion a year earlier, also above analysts’ average 2.63 billion crowns estimate in the survey.

The second-quarter result was aided by stronger revenue in Coloplast’s two largest businesses, Ostomy and Continence care, which combined generated 2.03 billion crowns in revenue.

Revenue from the Ostomy business grew 7.7 percent and from Continence care by 14 percent, in line with and above analysts’ forecasts. ($1=5.6430 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Greg Mahlich)