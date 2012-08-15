Coloplast Q3 tops forecast, raises margin guidance

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-forecast rise in third-quarter operating profits, raised its margin forecast for the year and said it would focus more on growth in the years ahead.

Coloplast, which makes products ranging from urine bags to wound dressings, said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 38 percent to 901 million crowns ($149 million) in April-June from 651 million in the third quarter a year earlier.

The result exceeded an average 840 million crowns estimate in a Reuters survey of analysts.

The company kept its forecast for organic sales growth at 6 percent for the full year, which runs to end-September.

But Coloplast raised its margin target, saying it now expected an EBIT margin of around 29 percent at constant exchange rates for the year against 28 percent previously.

Coloplast said it was currently looking at how to accelerate growth including by expanding in to new markets such as China. ($1 = 6.0406 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)