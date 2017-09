COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast A/S said on Friday: * Has decided to make a provision of 1 billion Danish crowns ($185.77 million) to cover potential settlements and other costs in connection with litigation in the United States * The provision amounts to 755 mln crowns after tax. * In addition to the provision, Coloplast has a product liability insurance of 500 million crowns Source text for Eikon: