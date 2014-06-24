FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's Coloplast apponits new CFO, expands management team
June 24, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Denmark's Coloplast apponits new CFO, expands management team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 24 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast expanded its executive management team to four from two members and appointed a new chief financial officer on Tuesday.

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard will replace CFO Lene Skole at Denmark’s fourth-biggest company by market value, Coloplast said.

Skole is leaving the company to come chief executive of the Lundbeck Foundation, beginning on September 1.

Kristian Villumsen and Allan Rasmussen were also appointed new executive vice presidents and will become members of the company’s executive management together with Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen and Lonning-Skovgaard. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)

