Coloplast cuts growth forecast due to emerging markets challenges

COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast on Wednesday adjusted its growth forecast downwards due to a challenging macroeconomic environment in emerging markets.

The company said it expects organic revenue to grow by between 7 and 9 percent per year in the next three years, down from an earlier guidance of between 7 and 10 percent.

It still expects its operating profit margin to grow by between 0.5 and 1 percent in each of those three years, and it kept guidance for its 2015/16 financial year unchanged in connection with its capital markets day in Minneapolis on Wednesday. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)