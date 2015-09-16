UPDATE 1-Coloplast to cut 300 jobs in Denmark

(Adds quotes from head of R&D, details)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare product maker Coloplast will cut 300 production jobs at two factories in Denmark over the next three years as part of a new strategy aimed at reducing the need to pilot the production of new products.

The two sites, Thisted and Mordrup, are so-called innovation factories where manufacturing of new products is tested before full-scale production is begun at Coloplast’s factories abroad, mainly in Hungary and China.

“We are strengthening the early innovation effort, so that we understand our products and innovation processes much better in a smaller scale before we buy expensive volume machines and start producing with a lot of employees,” head of research and development Oliver Johansen said.

He said as the company, the fourth largest in the country by market cap which makes ostomy bags and wound dressings, expects to increase sales by 7 to 10 percent a year, over the long term, it would continue to hire workers at its factories outside of Denmark.

The number of employees at the two Danish factories will be reduced to around 400 from around 700 over the next three years. Coloplast has more than 8,000 employees around the world.

Johansen said the job cuts would increase the gross margin on new products but declined to specify further.

Coloplast’s shares were 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday at 1330 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent rise in the Danish benchmark index OMXC20CAP.

Coloplast lowered its full year forecast in July due to regulatory issues in both Britain and the United States. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)