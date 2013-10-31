FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coloplast forecasts rising profit, sales this year
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Coloplast forecasts rising profit, sales this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast forecast a rise in operating profit and sales growth this year after fourth-quarter operating profit beat forecasts, and it also launched a new share buy-back.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 4 percent to 973 million Danish crowns ($179.65 million), beating an average forecast of 950 million in a Reuters poll..

For the 2013/14 financial year, the group said it expects operating margin of around 33 percent at constant exchange rates and in Danish crowns and revenue growth of about 7 percent.

That compares with operating margin growth of 32 percent in the 2011/12 financial year and sales growth of 6 percent.

It proposed an ordinary dividend of 7 crowns per share and said it would launch a new 1 billion crown share buy-back programme.

$1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns Reporting by Stine Jacobsen. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.