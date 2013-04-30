FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coloplast sticks to year forecast despite miss on Q2 profits
April 30, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

Coloplast sticks to year forecast despite miss on Q2 profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast stood by its outlook for the full year after second quarter operating profits rose 12 percent, missing forecasts.

The company, which makes products ranging from urine bags to wound dressings, said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 859 million Danish crowns ($151 million) compared with the second quarter last year, missing the average forecast of 882 million given in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1=5.6921 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

