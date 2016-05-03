FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Coloplast trims FY guidance due to lower currency exchange rates
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Healthcare
May 3, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

RPT-Coloplast trims FY guidance due to lower currency exchange rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

COPENHAGEN, May 3 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare product maker Coloplast posted second quarter sales and operating profit roughly in line with analysts’ expectations, but trimmed its full-year sales growth forecast due to lower currency exchange rates.

Revenue for the quarter to end-March came in at 3.60 billion Danish crowns ($560.6 million) against a forecast for 3.63 billion in a Reuters poll.

The company earned an operating profit of 1.17 billion crowns compared with 1.18 billion expected by analysts.

The company kept its 2016 outlook in local currencies but trimmed sales growth outlook in Danish crowns due to lower exchange rates.

It said it now expected reported sales growth of 6-7 percent from an earlier guidance of 7 percent.

$1 = 6.4216 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen

