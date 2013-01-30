FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coloplast Q1 EBIT narrowly beats forecasts
January 30, 2013

Coloplast Q1 EBIT narrowly beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast on Wednesday reported first-quarter operating profits just above expectations.

Coloplast said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 29 percent to 897 million crowns from 693 million in the first quarter a year earlier, narrowly beating forecasts.

The company kept its forecast for organic sales growth at 6-7 percent in local currencies for the 2012/2013 financial year which runs to end-September, but cut growth forecasts in Danish crowns to 5 to 6 percent.

It still expects its operating margin to rise to between 31 and 32 percent, from 30 percent in 2011/12. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
