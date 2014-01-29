FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
January 29, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

Coloplast Q1 narrowly beats forecast, lifts sales outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast reported first-quarter operating profit just above expectations, and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Coloplast said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 13 percent to 1.01 billion Danish crowns ($185 million) in October-December, above a forecast of 974 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The group raised its 2013/14 full-year revenue outlook and now expects revenue growth of around 8 percent in local currencies from 7 percent previously.

It kept its guidance for EBIT margin of around 33 percent.

$1 = 5.4610 Danish crowns Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
