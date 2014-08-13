Denmark's Coloplast Q3 in line with forecasts, keeps 2014 outlook

COPENHAGEN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast reported a rise in its third-quarter operating profit and kept its full-year outlook for 2014 revenue growth and operating margin.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.05 billion Danish crowns ($188 million) in April-June on revenues of 3.13 billion crowns, compared to 943 million crowns a year earlier and roughly in line with an average forecast of 1.01 billion crowns in a Reuters poll..

The group reiterated its full-year 2013/14 forecast for organic revenue growth of 9 percent in local currencies and operating margin before special items of between 33 percent and 34 percent at constant exchange rates and 33 percent in Danish crowns.