FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark's Coloplast Q3 in line with forecasts, keeps 2014 outlook
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 13, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Denmark's Coloplast Q3 in line with forecasts, keeps 2014 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast reported a rise in its third-quarter operating profit and kept its full-year outlook for 2014 revenue growth and operating margin.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.05 billion Danish crowns ($188 million) in April-June on revenues of 3.13 billion crowns, compared to 943 million crowns a year earlier and roughly in line with an average forecast of 1.01 billion crowns in a Reuters poll..

The group reiterated its full-year 2013/14 forecast for organic revenue growth of 9 percent in local currencies and operating margin before special items of between 33 percent and 34 percent at constant exchange rates and 33 percent in Danish crowns.

1 US dollar = 5.5807 Danish crown Reporting by Stine Jacobsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.