Coloplast operating profit in line, proposes dividend

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast reported a fourth-quarter operating profit in line with expectations and announced fresh dividend payments.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.1 billion Danish crowns ($702 million) in the fourth quarter compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.09 billion crowns.

The company proposed a dividend payment of 7.5 crowns per share bringing to total proposed payment for the year to 11.5 crowns. (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)