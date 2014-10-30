FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coloplast operating profit in line, proposes dividend
October 30, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Coloplast operating profit in line, proposes dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast reported a fourth-quarter operating profit in line with expectations and announced fresh dividend payments.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.1 billion Danish crowns ($702 million) in the fourth quarter compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.09 billion crowns.

The company proposed a dividend payment of 7.5 crowns per share bringing to total proposed payment for the year to 11.5 crowns. (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

