Coloplast Q2 a touch below forecast, keeps EBIT outlook
May 5, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Coloplast Q2 a touch below forecast, keeps EBIT outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 5 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products Coloplast reported second-quarter operating profit slightly below expectations and maintained its full-year forecast for organic sales.

Coloplast, which sells products such as colostomy bags and wound dressings, said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.14 billion Danish crowns ($170 million) in January-March, slightly below a forecast of 1.17 billion crowns.

Coloplast said it still saw organic sales growth of 8-9 percent at constant exchange rates.

$1 = 6.7145 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

