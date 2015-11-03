FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coloplast posts better Q4 results than expected
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 3, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Coloplast posts better Q4 results than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast reported a fourth-quarter operating loss better than expected on Tuesday, following several profit warnings throughout its financial year due to provisions it set aside for U.S. lawsuits.

Coloplast said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were -1.75 billion Danish crowns ($257.58 million) in July-September, better than a forecast of -1.83 billion crowns in a Reuters Poll.

The company proposed a dividend payment of 11.5 crowns per share and said it expected revenue growth of 8 to 9 percent in Danish crowns. EBIT margin is expected to be 33 to 34 percent in the fiscal year of 2015/16.

$1 = 6.7939 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.