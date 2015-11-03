Coloplast posts better Q4 results than expected

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast reported a fourth-quarter operating loss better than expected on Tuesday, following several profit warnings throughout its financial year due to provisions it set aside for U.S. lawsuits.

Coloplast said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were -1.75 billion Danish crowns ($257.58 million) in July-September, better than a forecast of -1.83 billion crowns in a Reuters Poll.

The company proposed a dividend payment of 11.5 crowns per share and said it expected revenue growth of 8 to 9 percent in Danish crowns. EBIT margin is expected to be 33 to 34 percent in the fiscal year of 2015/16.