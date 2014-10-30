UPDATE 1-Coloplast profit hit by provision for U.S. lawsuits

* Profit falls for the first time in 7 years

* Sets aside 1 bln DKK for U.S. lawsuits

* Sees Sales up 9 pct in 2014/15 despite price pressures (Adds details, CEO comment)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast on Thursday reported a fall in full-year profit for the first time in seven years after its set aside 1 billion Danish crowns ($169 million) to cover possible cost in U.S. lawsuits.

Pretax profit fell 12 percent to 3.91 billion crowns in the fiscal year ending Sep 30 below the mean forecast of 3.16 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company posted a seven percent revenue increase and management expects the top line to grow nine percent in the coming year.

Coloplast expects price pressures in 2014/15 to be in line with those of 2013/14 of almost one percent.

The 1 billion crown one-off is the price expected to cover possible settlements and other costs relating to U.S. insurance claims on the use of mesh for treatment of pelvic organic prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. .

Coloplast’s ostomy care segment grew 8 percent, continence care 10 percent, urology care 9 percent and wound & skin care 10 percent. Sales rose 6 percent in Europe, 10 percent in its other established markets and 24 percent in emerging markets.

“We’re particularly pleased with the sales performance in our wound & skin care business and with the 24 percent growth in emerging markets,” Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen said in the statement.

Rival Smith & Nephew, some of whose business areas but not all overlap with Coloplast, posted a 3 percent rise in third-quarter trading profit, as growth in orthopaedic reconstruction offset a decline in its wound management business due to a product recall.

Shares were 1.34 percent down by 1230 GMT, underperforming the Copenhagen main index which was 0.05 percent higher. The company proposed a dividend payment of 7.5 crowns per share bringing to total proposed payment for the year to 11.5 crowns.